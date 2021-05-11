Workshops will help South Hill Park make arts accessible

WORKSHOPS will be held to raise awareness of invisible disabilities starting next month.

South Hill Park will run a series of free practical sessions, as part of its Access All Areas project, to develop understanding on invisible disabilities and inclusion.

Led by South Hill Park’s tutor, Basia Gorska, the workshops will be held from Saturday, May 22 until Saturday, September 11.

All sessions and exhibitions are free to attend, though advanced booking is recommended to guarantee a place.

Participants will also work to create artwork that will culminate in an interactive installation in October.

Funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, the Access All Areas project aims to show people’s real-life experiences with invisible illnesses and the challenges they face in their daily lives.

Loucia Manopoulou, exhibition curator, said: “Recent research shows that participatory arts

and crafts activities in community provide opportunities for people to engage with each other and their own creativity, directly improving their sense of well-being.

“Making art can enable people to take greater responsibility for their own health and wellbeing by helping maintain levels of independence and curiosity and improve the quality of life by bringing greater joy, which is why projects like these are so important.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit southhillpark.org.uk