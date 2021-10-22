Worldwide demand for new Carnival Hub artwork

A SEARCH for new artwork to go alongside the Carnival Hub development has turned into a worldwide contest after entries came from all four corners of the globe.

To the delight of organisers, more than 60 people have put their hats into the ring.

Now the challenge is to narrow it down to a shortlist.

The winning entry will be located outside the main entrance to the new cultural and leisure complex, which is currently being built on the site of the former swimming pool.

Earlier in the year, Arts4Wokingham announced the contest for the major landmark work of art.

The brief was to create a ground-breaking and significant work, keeping in mind Wokingham’s regeneration.

And the group, which is dedicated to the promotion of art in the borough, said that the response has been fantastic.

Ideas have come from the United States, Africa, India, South America, the Middle East and Asia.

There has also been interest from European countries including Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Greece, Turkey and Macedonia.

Suggestions for the substance of the final piece have ranged across a whole spectrum of materials including stone, fibreglass, metal, resin, wood and glass.

And there has been a variety of suggested forms: abstract, figurative or functional.

Chair of Arts4Wokingham, Charlotte Haitham-Taylor, said: ‘We are thrilled that so many international and local artists have responded to our invitation to create this landmark work of art.

“There has been a truly international response for something that has, clearly, resonated across the globe.”

Arts4Wokingham is now in the process of sifting through and assessing all the submissions they’ve received.

The group is aiming to shortlist just five artists who will be invited to flesh out their proposals, budgets and plans for community engagement before presenting these early in the new year.

One artist will then be selected and formally commissioned to take the project forward.

Arts4Wokingham is keen to gather and take on board views on art in the borough from residents and those living locally.

Anyone wishing to contribute, can complete a short questionnaire which can be accessed via the group’s website, www.arts4wokingham.com and clicking on the link ‘Get Involved’.