Wren School says GCSE results are a testament to pupils’ hard work

ANOTHER Reading school is reflecting on its “well deserved” GCSE results today.

Principal John Salberg, from The Wren School, said students have shown huge levels of agility, resilience and positivity after a challenging year.

He said: “It is testament to their attitude, their hard work and commitment, alongside the tireless dedication of our staff that we are able to stand here together with these exceptional young people.

Mr Salberg stated pupils at the Bath Road school should be proud of their achievements today.

He also thanked the school staff, families and all of The Wren School community for their ongoing support.

“We wish all of our students the very best in their next steps of education, safe in the knowledge that they have nurtured the character and skills needed to excel in wherever their journey takes them,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming back our returning students in September who will be starting their next chapter at our fantastic sixth form, and wish them all a safe remainder of the summer.”