Wycombe Wanderers boss Ainsworth turns out for Finchampstead FC in Berks & Bucks Cup

by Andy Preston0
Finchampstead v Paggies Pictures: Andrew Batt FootballinBerkshire

THERE WAS a familiar face on show in the Berks & Bucks Cup on Sunday as Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth turned out for Finchampstead FC.

Having led his team to a 2-0 win over Gillingham the day before, instead of rewarding himself with a rest, Ainsworth pulled on his boots on to play for Finch.

Finch were eliminated from the competition at the hands of Paggies Bar FC.

Ainsworth has been a regular on the grassroots football scene in Berkshire having previously played for Woodley United FC and has now signed on to play with Finch’s Sunday team for the season.

He is currently one of the longest serving managers in English football having been the boss of Wycombe since 2012.

He led them to the heights of promotion to the Championship in the 2019/20 season, where they were relegated back to League One after a valiant fight in the second division.

The Chairboys have made a strong start back to life in League One and are currently in second place, level on points with league leaders Plymouth Argyle and with a game in hand.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

