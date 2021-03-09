Wokingham.Today

Yeah, we can see why a cheese toastie came on top

by Phil Creighton0
Cheese toasties
Cheese toasties - this one is made with Jarlsberg cheese

IT MIGHT seem like longer, but later this month we’ll mark the first anniversary of the first lockdown.

Monday, March 16, was the first night where we really did stay at home and since then, we’ve craved all kinds of home comforts.

And new research shows that one staple is comfort food, with the cheese toastie top of the pops in lockdown three.

The number one comfort food in the survey is a cheese toastie (25%), followed by pizza (17%) and jacket potato with cheese (12%).

Although 30% of respondents said they were snacking on cheese, which is a healthy and nutritious food in moderation, less healthy foods are getting a good look-in too, with 65% snacking on chocolate, 63% on crisps and 47% on sweets.

Four in 10 people have admitted that they are finding it harder to stick to a healthier diet during the third lockdown than the first two lockdowns, with 53% citing a lack of motivation and just over half of people (51%) blaming the cold days and long nights.

Dorota Dziedzic, assistant brand manager for Jarlsberg, which commissioned the research, said: “Our survey highlights how much harder the UK population is finding lockdown 3.

“People found it easier to maintain a healthy routine in the first lockdown in the spring, but this one has hit people harder and, as our survey shows, there is a real lack of motivation to stick to a healthier diet this time, particularly as winter makes us crave comfort food – and this winter is record-breaking in its low temperatures.”

The nation’s favourite lockdown toastie is cheese and ham (21%), followed by BLT (18%), with the traditional cheese toastie and tuna melt toastie in joint third place (12%). Cheese and pickle and chocolate spread are in fourth and fifth place respectively with vegan cheeze toasties in sixth place.

Dorota adds: “The comfort that cheese brings to food and feelings has come across loud and clear in the survey with cheese making the top three in the poll of most favourite comfort foods: cheese toastie, pizza and jacket potato with cheese.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Search on for Wokingham town’s most extraordinary women

Phil Creighton

Teenager sexually assaulted in Wokingham street

Phil Creighton

PREVIEW: Anna Green hoping now is the perfect time for Reading Women to face Chelsea

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.