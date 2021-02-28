Year 7 pupils may be in summer school this year

YEAR 7 pupils across the borough may be spending their summer in school, in order to catch-up on lost learning time.

The Department for Education has allocated £200 million for secondary schools to spend on summer school programmes this year.

And it suggested schools initially target Year 7 pupils with this.

Also announced was a £302 million “recovery premium” for disadvantaged pupils, of which roughly £6,000 will go to each state primary school, and £22,000 to each state secondary school.

This can be used to fund additional clubs and activities over the summer, for disadvantaged children.

It is on top of the £200 million announced in January to expand tutoring programmes, with support totalling more than £700 million.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said teachers and parents have done “a heroic job with homeschooling” but said the best place for children is the classroom.

“When schools reopen and face-to-face education resumes on March 8, our next priority will be ensuring no child is left behind as a result of the learning they have lost over the past year,” he said.

“This extensive programme of catch-up funding will equip teachers with the tools and resources they need to support their pupils, and give children the opportunities they deserve to learn and fulfil their potential.”

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said the package of measures will deliver “vital support” to the children and young people, and hopes it will ensure all children have the same opportunity to fulfil their potential “no matter their background”.

“I know that longer-term support over the length of this parliament will be vital to ensure children make up for lost learning,” Mr Williamson said.

“Our Education Recovery Commissioner, Sir Kevan Collins, will be engaging with teachers, school and college leaders and families over the coming weeks and months to develop our longer term plans.”

Mr Williamson also said mask-wearing in secondary school classrooms would be reviewed over Easter. But it could continue until June 21 — the target date for lifting all covid restrictions in England.

Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services welcomed the funding.

She said: “Educating our children and young people is so important and their schooling has been dramatically disrupted this past year.

“This extra funding will allow schools to come up with innovative ways to help those pupils who need it to catch up on some of what they missed. We will be working with our schools to support them on this.”

Additional online learning resources will be provided by Oak National Academy for all teachers and pupils.