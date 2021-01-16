Yes, January is a good time to get into the garden

WHILE the weather might have missed the Dry January memo, now is a great time to get out in the garden.

This is the message from Squire’s Garden Centres who says that wet or dry, there is a lot to be done to prepare for the summer months.

“Rain is a gardener’s friend,” a spokesperson said. “After all, it helps plants grow.

“Gardening is a perfect activity to enjoy safely at home, so get outside and get gardening.

“The fresh air is great for your mental health and wellbeing too.”

According to Squires, January is a great time to:

Deadhead winter pansies

Feed fruit trees and bushes

Prune hedges such as hawthorn and privet

Firm shrubs that may have been loosed by the wind

Plant hardy plants such as roses, shrubs, hedging and ornamental trees

Add vibrant colour with primroses, winter flowering heathers and mini Tete-a-Tete daffodils

Greenery can be planted throughout the winter, as long as the ground is not frozen.

And Squire’s Garden Centres is available for delivery throughout lockdown.

To find out more, visit: www.squiresgardencentres.co.uk