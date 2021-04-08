‘You are loved, you are missed so much, by so many’: family’s heartfelt tribute to man murdered in Lower Earley assault

THE FAMILY of the man who died following an incident in Lower Earley have issued a tribute in his memory.

Jason Page, 51, from Reading, died last Thursday, following an incident the evening before, in Chalfont Way.

“Jason, it’s so hard to express how we feel, we can’t believe you’re gone,” they said.

“I won’t say you ‘were’, instead you ‘are’ loved and missed so much by so many.

“Our memories of you will live on in our minds and our love for you will live on in our hearts.

“If the love we have could have saved you… you would have lived forever.

“Fly with the angels.”