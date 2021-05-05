You can’t beat a good cup of tea … it’s the taste

LAST WEEK, residents at three Wokingham care homes joined 8,000 others across the country

to mark National Tea Day.

The Berkshire Care Home, Woodbury House Care Home and Murdoch House Care Home tuned into a tea tasting event to celebrate the day.

On the tasting menu were three blends specially crafted by family-run business, Tea From The Manor.

These included a caffeine-free chamomile and rose, alongside more traditional black tea —

Blue Lady and Rose Congou.

Led by Four Seasons Health Care Group across all 180 of its care homes, residents put the cups to the vote.

Tea connoisseur and chief tea taster, resident Patricia Algeo, 90, says: “A good cup of tea is all you need to lift your spirits.

“We drink tea all day long and we’ve lived long enough to know there’s nothing it can’t make better.”

During the pandemic, nearly two thirds of residents turned to a cup of tea to help them through the three national lockdowns. A third found themselves making a cup more often to help them through the tough times.

Murdoch House’s manager, James Morl, says: “Our residents love a cuppa morning, noon and night.

“Tea brings us all together and by creating our own special blend, chosen by our residents, it brings new meaning to our special tea moments and celebrates coming through the pandemic.”

The winning blend from the tea tasting event will be announced shortly and launched across all homes in the Four Seasons Health Care Group.