You have goat to be kidding me … schools new arrivals are rather cute and furry

LESSONS were never like this when we were a kid …

Pupils at a Wokingham school have been celebrating the start of the fresh school year – not for themselves, but for some new arrivals.

No, we’re not talking about youngsters starting their educational journey, but animals.

For Holme Grange School has its own on-site farm, and at the beginning of the month, it welcomed two new kids.

As part of the Heathland Road school’s curriculum, it invites pupils to learn about country ways.

Their menagerie includes pigs, pigmy goats, chickens, geese, ducks, peacocks, quail, hens and even beehives, which produces honey.

The school says that the farm provides students with extra-curricular opportunities in a unique setting.

The children have the opportunity to visit, feed and pet the animals – a far cry from learning about equations, compound nouns and algebra.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The arrival of the kids meant the pupils were able to learn and understand the process of pregnancy and birth bringing the theory

they learn in their science lessons to life.

“They were also able to see how a family develops and grows with a protective mother’s instincts.

“Pupils could then reflect with their own families, and understand further the dynamic of mother and child.

“Through the farm, the students are also educated into how food can be locally sourced and produced, including milk and eggs.”

They added: “Overall, the arrival of the kids at the start of the new school year provided a ‘Holme’ coming to remember.”