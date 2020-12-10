You’ll love these sprouts

LITTLE green balls of hate. Or love?

Brussels sprouts are the Marmite of the Christmas dinner, but here’s a dish of the vegetables that everyone will love.

Prezzo, which has branches in Bracknell and Reading, has teamed up with Global Radio’s Make Some Noise campaign to launch Secret Sprouts to its festive menu.

The idea is simple: customers can order a plate of sprouts, and nothing will be brought to the table. Instead, the cost of the empty plate will go to the campaign, which supports small and local charities across the country, including Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, which provides support to families of children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

And Prezzo is also producing Christmas cards for children to colour in; they can be downloaded from the website.

Karen Jones, Prezzo’s chair, said: “This year has been tough on everyone, so we really want Prezzo to be a welcoming, covid-secure escape this Christmas.

“We also want to do our bit to make a difference.

“Global’s Make Some Noise is supporting community charities up and down the country, working with those most affected by the pandemic.

“One of our core values is ‘community’, so this partnership is a perfect fit. Here’s to selling lots of secret sprouts.”

The Prezzo Christmas menu is available from via Click & Collect, Deliveroo and Just Eat, although the Secret Sprouts are only available via Click & Collect.