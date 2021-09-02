Young athletes to represent Berkshire at School Games National Finals

More than 30 young athletes from Berkshire have been selected to compete at the 2021 School Games National Finals.



The major multi-sport event is held across the UK, and takes place at Loughborough University from Thursday, September 2 to Sunday, September 5



The School Games National Finals will be the first multi-sport event for young athletes following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.



The event will celebrate the athletes’ achievements in working hard to maintain training and motivation over the last 18 months.



More than 1,300 athletes will compete across 10 sports at the School Games, four of which include disability disciplines.



The event will give many young people, across a variety of different sports, an experience of high-level competition in a multi-sport environment similar to an Olympic or Paralympic Games.



The 34 will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.



The athletes will experience the excitement of competing at the highest level. They will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in the School Games ceremony, and have their performance livestreamed for spectators via the Youth Sport Trust YouTube channel.



“The School Games National Finals provide a great experience for talented young athletes,” said Ali Oliver MBE, chief executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust.



“Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a multi-sport world-class sporting event

at the amazing venues of Loughborough University.



“Given the competitors have endured a tough challenge to maintain their training and motivation over the last year, it’s fantastic to see them back.



“We are so excited to celebrate the athletes’ during a weekend of sport.”