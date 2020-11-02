Young dancers chosen for panto roles

LIFE might be unusual at the moment, but producers of a popular pantomime have decreed that the show must go on.

Aladdin is this year’s show and will be limited to just one performance only on Christmas Monday, December 28.

Produced by the Wokingham Pantomime Group, the show has been written by Bart Lee, and will be as Covid-secure as possible.

That means that there will not the usual all-singing, all-dancing, all-booing and hissing that audiences expect: this will be a smaller affair.

One part of panto remains: there is to be a young troupe of eight dancers and four of these have come from a Wokingham-based dance and drama theatre school, Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow.

Lydia Regnes, Aiyana Otway Fitzgibbon, Aimee Gunter and Zoe Kelsall have been cast in the show, and have attended classes at the school for many years.

Principal Shelley Otway said: “Competition for panto is always very fierce but this year it’s been exceptionally tough to get into as so many are closed due to the pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to give our future stars something to look forward to when everything around them is so uncertain right now.”

The theatre school has been running for 10 years and a planned celebration event in the summer was postponed. It meets at Emmbrook School on Saturdays and Bulmershe School in Woodley on Fridays.