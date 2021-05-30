Young people want more safe spaces to hang out says Berkshire Youth survey

YOUNG PEOPLE across the county are most concerned about mental health and wellbeing according to newly published data.

The annual survey from Berkshire Youth revealed the impact of the pandemic, identifying key areas for support.

These include mental health and education – both of which have been under pressure due to lockdown restrictions.

More than 750 young people across the county responded to the survey, which was created under the guidance of a young persons steering group.

It found an “overwhelming need” for young people to have safe and inclusive spaces with positive role models to talk to.

More than 75% of respondents reported that mental health and wellbeing was an important issue facing young people at the moment, and 56% said their own mental health had declined over the past year, with the same number struggling with loneliness and isolation.

And 72% of young people said that education and exams are posing a challenge, due to the impact of the pandemic.

Cameron, who sits on the steering group said he was sad to see self-harm rates were so high but said it didn’t surprise him.

Almost half of the young people said they knew someone who self-harmed.

Freya, who is also on the steering group said the survey is important so that people can learn from young people’s concerns.

The report highlighted that 51% of young people think “they are never listened to by their local council” with 40% feeling “never listened to” by their own community.

“We can see that there has been a trend in declining mental health but also young people are feeling more isolated and lonely,” she said. “Young people are asking for safe places to have fun with their friends and I think we should listen to them.”

The charity said the data also emphasised the importance of investing in universal and targeted youth work.

It found evidence that young people need more places to spend time with friends, try new activities and access support.

Almost 70% of those surveyed said they wanted a place to have fun with friends, and 47% wanted somewhere “safe” to go.

Berkshire Youth’s charity ambassador, Reading FC Player Tom Holmes, said young people want to be heard.

“It is important that people listen and that’s what Berkshire Youth are doing,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things with everything that is going on in the world right now, the sacrifices that the youth have had to make may not seem so major.

“However, young people have made huge sacrifices for the greater cause of saving lives during the course of this pandemic.

“As we come out of this pandemic, I think it is important that we listen to young people and I encourage people to read this report to see the good work taking place to look after the young people of Berkshire.”

David Seward, CEO of the charity encouraged people to use the survey data and find positive ways to support young people.

He said: “After a decade of cuts to youth services plus dealing with the global pandemic, it is important not just for Berkshire Youth but also for our partners and supporters to make every effort to listen to the young people in our communities.

“This report is a collation of the results which offers an insight into the concerns and worries that affect our communities.

“We are all very grateful to the young people who have shared their voice, to trust us with their voice is a privilege.”