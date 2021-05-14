Young Reading FC prospect Thierry Nevers to leave club

Young Reading academy prospect Thierry Nevers is set to leave Reading FC after rejecting a contract from the club.

Nevers, 19, was touted as a top talent for the future having made a significant impression for the club at youth level.

The young forward has had an impressive scoring record for Reading U23’s. He scored six goals in 14 matches in the 2019/20 season and three goals in nine games in 2020/21 in Premier League 2 Division 2.

It was expected that the club had high hopes for Nevers to make the step up to first-team level, as several academy prospects have done so for the club in recent seasons, however he confirmed via Twitter that he will be leaving the club when his contract expires next month.

Nevers wrote on his Twitter account: “Thank you for 9 years of learning and growing @ReadingFC. Shouout to every staff member who has had my back through everything I’ve been through at the club. I leave with full appreciation of the platform you’ve given me to express myself as a player and person.”