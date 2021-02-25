Young Royals striker Melvin-Lambert signs first professional contract and seals loan move

Nehum Melvin-Lambert has signed his first professional contract at Reading FC, while he has also sealed a loan move to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Melvin Lambert, 18, has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2022.

He has currently made three appearances for the Reading first-team, all of which have been form the substitutes bench. He made his debut in a Carabao Cup win against Colchester and made substitute appearances against Luton Town in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Melvin-Lambert will now play the remainder of the season in Ireland’s Premier Division with St Patrick’s Athletic, previously home to Reading legend Kevin Doyle.