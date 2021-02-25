Wokingham.Today

Young Royals striker Melvin-Lambert signs first professional contract and seals loan move

by Andy Preston
Nehum Melvin-Lambert has signed his first professional contract at Reading FC, while he has also sealed a loan move to Irish club St Patrick’s Athletic.

Melvin Lambert, 18, has put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at the Madejski Stadium until the summer of 2022.

He has currently made three appearances for the Reading first-team, all of which have been form the substitutes bench. He made his debut in a Carabao Cup win against Colchester and made substitute appearances against Luton Town in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

Melvin-Lambert will now play the remainder of the season in Ireland’s Premier Division with St Patrick’s Athletic, previously home to Reading legend Kevin Doyle.

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

