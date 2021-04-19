Youngsters invited to join new Sonning softball club

FORGET April showers — Sonning’s newest sports team just completed their first training session in the snow.

Last week, Sonning Cricket Club welcomed its first-ever girls softball team for under-11s.

Battling gusty winds and snow, the 10 determined and enthusiastic youngsters had their first taste of the sport with help from the Club’s senior players.

Sonning Cricket Club launched its first women’s cricket team in November 2019, the Sonning Stingers.

And Sharon Fleming, club secretary, said despite the pandemic, 2020 saw the Club’s numbers grow, prompting it to branch out into new sports.

“With the support of the Berkshire Cricket Foundation, we looked at what else we could offer and we decided as a starter an under-11s girls softball team would be a good place to gauge local interest and grow from,” she explained.

Ms Fleming said Sonning Cricket Club wanted to encourage girls who had not considered cricket, but wanted to learn to play a team game.

“Softball cricket is a lot more inclusive with regards to abilities and age,” she said. “[And our first] training session went well, with smiling faces and rosy cheeks from an enthusiastic and engaging group.”

Sonning Cricket Club is hosting a free softball taster session for girls aged 11 and under next week.

It will run on Tuesday, April 20 from 4.30pm until 5.30pm.

For more, email clubsecretary@sonningcc.com