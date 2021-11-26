Your guide to all the pantomimes and festive shows in Berkshire and beyond this Christmas

IT’S THAT time of year again – theatres across the Thames Valley will be raising the curtains on their festive shows. Oh yes they are.

PHIL CREIGHTON rounds up all the pantomimes and Christmas magic you can look forward to this year.

As with everything at the moment, the coronavirus pandemic means that shows can be cancelled or curtailed at the last minute. We encourage you to check with the box office before heading out.

Go to the ball thanks to South Hill Park

A TALE of glass slipper, unrequited love and staying up past your bedtime is on offer in Bracknell this Christmas.

The curtain has already gone up on Cinderella at South Hill Park, and the show continues until Monday, January 3.

The show needs little introduction: Cinderella must go to the ball and meet her prince – but what evil tricks will the wicked step sisters play to stop Cinders finding her happy ever after?

It is once again written by Joyce Branagh, and the cast includes Faye Ellen as Cinderella, and Ben Featherstone as Prince Charming. The Ugly Sisters are Paul Toulson and Jacqueline Tate.

South Hill Park is aiming to cater for all audiences. There will be a signed performance on Saturday, December 4, and there will also be an adults-only night for those who like their slapstick to be bawdy.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01344 484123 or log on to www.southhillpark.org.uk

Climb the beanstalk at Camberley

JACK TROTT is battling to save the sleepy market town of Little Camberley On The M3 in a new take on Jack and the Beanstalk.

Camberley Theatre is promising an epic adventure filled with larger than life characters in this festive show. It opens on Friday, December 10, and continues until New Year’s Eve.

Jack is taking on Fleshcreep and the Giant Blunderbore, aided by his daft brother Simon, Dame Dolly Trott, Colin the Trainee Fairy and farm hand Jill. Oh, and their cow, Daisy.

The show will include a medley of songs, energetic choreopgrapjy, dazzling costumes and plenty of squirty cream.

Tickets cost from £15, and the show will help raise funds for Crowthorn-based Sebastian’s Action Trust.

A signed performance will take place on December 29, at 1pm. This will also be a relaxed performance.

For more details, log on to www.camberleytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01276 707600.

Guildford’s streets will be paved with panto

Dick Whittington is the show at Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre.

It opens on Friday, December 3, and runs until Sunday, January 9.

Dick is heading to London to seek his fame and fortune, after all, the streets are paved with gold.

But when he gets there, he finds the grime is covering the gold, and King Rat is out to get him.

Between Dick and his faithful cat, can he save London?

The show stars Kit Hesketh Harvey as King Rat, Peter Gordon and Dame Sally the Cook, Robbie Scott as Dick Whittington and Maya Elliott as Alice Fitzwarren.

Shows on Thursday, December 9 and Wednesday, December 15, will be signed, and a relaxed performance will take place on Saturday, December 18 at 10.30am.

For more details, or to book, call 01483 440000 or log on to www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Stars fly in for Peter Pan

EastEnders actor Jake Wood will be playing baddie Captain Hook in a new production of Peter Pan, coming to the Wycombe Swan this Christmas.

Also appearing is Benidorm’s Jake Canuso and Niki Evans, who appeared on The X-Factor.

Comic Jamie Brook and Giselle Byron complete the main cast of the show, which opens on Friday, December 10, and runs through to Sunday, January 2.

The Swan’s blurb says: “Don’t miss out on this family show packed with laughter, boos and hisses as the Jolly Roger navigates the perilous high seas and throws anchor for another unmissable festive season in High Wycombe”. And who are we to argue?

For more details, log on to wycombeswan.co.uk or call the box office on 01494 512000.

Cinders, thanks to Bear In The Air

The wonderfully named Bear In The Air theatre company is producing the festive show at Henley’s Kenton Theatre.

Cinderella will be full of magic, wonder and silly jokes, as the put upon girl manages to get her chores sorted and dress cleaned up ready to go to the ball, where true love awaits.

The show opens on Saturday, December 11, with a 2.30pm matinee, and the run continues through to Thursday, December 30.

There will be a relaxed performance on Tuesday, December 14, when all tickets will be at the special price of £10.

For more details, call 01491 525050, or log on to www.kentontheatre.co.uk

Something different at Norden Farm

Kipper’s Snowy Day is the festive show at Norden Farm in Maidenhead this Christmas.

The show is based on the children’s books from Mick Inkpen about Kipper The Dog.

Snow is falling and Kipper is very excited. With his friends Tiger, Pig and Arnold, adventure awaits … but can they find their way home?

The show includes puppets, mischief, songs and music, and is suitable for ages three upwards.

The show is already running and continues to Sunday, January 2. There are relaxed performances on Saturday, December 4 and Wednesday, December 29. Touch tours for children with autism and visually impaired children can be arranged.

For more details, call the box office on 01628 788997 or log on to norden.farm

Another Cinderella, this time in Newbury

The Corn Exchange in Newbury is presenting its take on the classic rags-to-riches story.

The show started last week, and runs until Sunday, January 2.

Producers are promising songs from across the decades, magic and sparkle, plus plenty of jokes.

Across the run there are adults-only notes, and socially distanced performances. A signed performance will be on Wednesday, December 29, a captioned performance will be on Thursday, December 30, at 2pm, with an audio described performance at 6pm. And there is a relaxed performance at 2pm on Sunday, January 2.

For details, call the box office on 0845 5218218 or log on to cornexchangenew.com

Jungle tales from Kipling

THE THING about Rudyard Kipling is that he makes exceedingly good tales.

The Watermill in Newbury is currently performing its version of The Jungle Book. It tells the story of Mowgli, a boy raised in the jungle by wise old panther Bagheera and loveable sloth bear Baloo.

Can they beat the ferocious Shere Khan?

The show runs through to New Year’s Eve, and there is a relaxed performance on Saturday, December 18.

For more details, log on to www.watermill.org.uk or call the box office on 01635 46044.

Snow wonder from RABBLE

A NEW version of The Snow Queen is being performed at South Street Arts Centre in Reading this Christmas.

Written by Anna Wheatley, and based on Hans Christian Andersen’s famous fairytale, it is being produced by RABBLE Theatre.

Set in Denmark’s midwinter, it tells the story of how Gerda is forced to undertake a treacherous journey across Scandinavia to find her missing best friend Kai.

She sails the sea, breaks into palaces, wrestles out of forests and even learns how to speak crow.

The show is for ages eight upwards, and the show runs from Saturday, December 4, through to Christmas Eve.

For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com

Justin Fletcher and Paul Morse return to The Hexagon

Pantomime’s most formidable double act is back. In some ways, the show doesn’t even matter any more, all that matters is once again CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher is teaming up with Paul Morse for hi-jinks, silliness and laughter.

This year, it’s Beauty and the Beast in a show that Justin has written. Also returning are David J Higgins, Karl Loxley, Sarah Giorgina, and Rachel Delooze. Ryan Alexander Full stars as Bear Botemme.

Expect plenty of magic, laughter, songs and set pieces in the family-friendly show.

The first night is on Saturday, December 4, with performances continuing through to Monday, January 3.

Signed performances are on Saturday, December 18 at 1pm and Wednesday, December 29, at 5pm. Relaxed performances take place on Friday, December 10 and Thursday, December 30.

For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com

Biscuitmen take over the Rep

EVERYONE knows A Christmas Carol. But not a lot of people know that it’s actually about biscuits and set in Reading.

Reading Rep Theatre’s first festive show is one of the most famous Christmas stories of them all, just with some of the details changed.

Ebenezer Scrooge is having a miserable Christmas, but with a little help from Christmas Past, Present and Future, will he be able to see the festive joy after all?

A Christmas Carol opens on Friday, December 3, and continues through to New Year’s Eve. There are relaxed performances on Sunday, December 12, a touch tour on Tuesday, December 14, and a signed performance on Wednesday, December 15.

For more details, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or log on to whatsonreading.com

Putting on the Ritz

A TOUCH of glamour is at The Mill at Sonning this Christmas, thanks to its festive show Top Hat.

The show is an adaptation of the 1935 film of the same name and tells the story of Broadway sensation Jerry Travers who dances his way across Europe to win the heart of society girl Dale Tremont.

Lyrics and music are by Irving Berling.

The show runs Tuesdays to Saturdays in the evening, there are matinees on Saturdays and Sundays, and there will be Sunday evening shows between December 12 and 26.

Tickets include a two-course meal before each performance.

For more details, call the box office on 0118 969 8000, or log on to www.millatsonning.com

Basil Brush helps make the beans talk

Windsor’s panto favourites are all back again this year: dame Steven Blakeley, comical Kevin Cruise, and Basil Brush, the fox who likes to go boom, boom.

Joining them for Jack and the Beanstalk is Anita Harris, Alice Fillary and Elizabeth Carter.

The show will be packed with comedy capers, dazzling dancer, colourful costumes and plenty of fun.

The show runs all the way through to January 9, and takes place at the Theatre Royal – in the shadow of Windsor Castle.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01753 853888 or log on to theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk