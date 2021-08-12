Wokingham.Today

Your new issue of Wokingham.Today is on sale today

by Phil Creighton0
Wokingham.Today
The August 12 issue of Wokingham.Today is on sale today

The new issue of Wokingham.Today goes on sale today in all good newsagents, supermarkets and petrol stations across the borough.

As ever, it is packed full of exclusive news you won’t find anywhere else.

Highlights include a four-page round-up of all the A-level news from schools within the borough and beyond.

There’s also a fantastic picture spread from Tuesday night’s Royals game. It might have seen Reading FC knocked out of the league cup, but we’re the only place to go if you want to see matchday pictures in print.

An update on plans for Shinfield Studios is one of our front-page stories. The other looks at residents’ anger over frequent car meetings in Wokingham town centre – the latest being a late-night revving session on Saturday night.

Puzzle fans will enjoy tickling their grey matter with our dedicated page, while there’s arts news and things to do.

And there is also our great centre spread packed full of interesting, unusual, and brilliant things that you are up to. This week it includes a man who spent his birthday rowing, and someone who has launched a brand-new take on fantasy football.

If you want to find out why we’ve been shortlisted for weekly newspaper of the year, why get this week’s issue for just 70p?

And your newsagent will be only too pleased to place a regular order for you. Why not ask if they can deliver to your door as well?

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Council to canvass for Wokingham’s electoral roll

Jess Warren

North Wokingham Distributor Road: Residents’ anger as cheaper Toutley Road route is chosen

Phil Creighton

FOUND – missing 85-year-old man John Roberts

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.