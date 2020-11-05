Youth football round-up: Billy’s brace helps FC Bracknell U13’s win in the storm

Two second half goals from Billy Thorne saw the Bracknell FCU13 Youth home in atrocious conditions against Eversley Raiders.



Maya Adams and Charlee Martin were also on target in the 4-2 win, while Aidan Fry was Man of the Match.

FC Bracknell U11 Youth

FC Bracknell U15 Colts got back to winning ways as Bumpass made it 14 goals in six games with a second hat-trick with a 6-2 win.

The Colts ended a three game losing run with a comprehensive victory over Eversley & California.

After falling two goals behind in the first 25 minutes they sparked to life with two goals in two minutes from Edward Bumpass the second being a penalty to draw level into half-time.

With the slope and wind in their favour in the second half the Colts made full use of their advantage as they hit the post twice through Captain Ethan Callaway who eventually got his reward for his hard work with the sixth goal.

U11 Youth Player of the Match Ewan Walker

Man of the Match Bumpass scored the fourth goal to take his tally to 14 in the league with goals either side from new signing AJ Saliba and Freddie O’Shea.

It was a disappointing afternoon for all the U16 teams. The Colts were away to AFC Henley and fell to a 4-0 defeat, with Man of the Match Sam Proctor while the U16 travelled to Twickenham to only suffer a 5-0 defeat.



The U16’s fared even worse in the appalling weather conditions suffering a 9-2 loss at the hands of Aldershot Boys & Girls Reds, their biggest loss in some years.

U7 Whites Player of the Match Cian Kennedy-Phillips



While goalkeeper Sam English did his very best to stop the score going into double figures, the Shots were just too good all over the park.