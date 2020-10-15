Youth football round-up: Bracknell U13 let lead slip against league leaders

Bracknell U13 Youth let a two nil lead slip to eventually lose 3-2 to top of the table Barton Rover Raiders. Jack Johnstone was man of the match with Joseph Walker and Archie Shadbolt scoring the goals.

Bracknell U14 Colts had another tough match against Teddington away.

FC Bracknell Youth

They went 1-0 down early to a scrapy goal, then a headed equaliser from Lewis Hunt to make it 1-1. They went behind 2-1 from the penalty spot, but managed to

equalise late on with a solo goal from Kaydan.

Bracknell U16 Colts exited the EBFA League Plate competition 3-1 against the division above Caversham AFC Knight. Harry Miller scored the Blues consolation goal and Harry Benford scooped Man of the Match.

Bracknell U16 Youth continued their league campaign vs Sandhurst Boys & Girl FC at the Memorial Ground. Sandhurst took the lead, before Jaimes Paul levelled for the Blues but Sandhurst nicked a goal to end the match with a 2-1 win. Kyle Wallbanks picked up his second Man of the Match this season.

Bracknell U16 went down 3-1 to a good Reading YMCA team. The Blues never got going and were punished for not closing down or reacting throughout the game. Oliver Clarke scored a late consultation and Harry Baldry picked up Man of the Match for his efforts.