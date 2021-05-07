Youth football round-up: FC Bracknell U12’s hit five to blunt Whitegrove & Warfield Razors

FC Bracknell U12s put in another brilliant team performance with a 5-0 home win against Whitegrove & Warfield Razors.

U13 Colts were home to Caversham AFC Red Stars and involved in a 12 goal thriller, the Blues lost 8-4. U13 Youth were on their travels away to Windsor Youth, after a tight match, it finished 2-2.

It was honours even for both U14 teams. Youth drew 3-3 playing Hawley and Colts also drew 3-3 against Pinewood.

U15 Colts played host to Hearts of Teddlothian, in a close match, it ended 3-2 to Hearts.

FC Bracknell U16 fought back from being 2-0 nil down to 2-2 with goals from Ben Clarke and penalty from Harry B. Man of the Match was awarded to Ben Clarke.

U16 Youth and Colts were at home. Youth lost 4-1 to Teddington Tigers, with Bradley scooping Man of the Match. The Colts also suffered a defeat to Caversham Whiteknights. The Man of the Match was awarded to three players, Rahul, Sam and Charlie.

To round off FC Bracknell’s weekend, the U17’s lost 2-0 on their travels away to Arborfield Aces.