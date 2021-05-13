Youth football round-up: FC Bracknell U12s in seven heaven

There was another fantastic team performance from the U12s again this week with a 7-0 home win against Reading Women FC.

The U13s Colts lost 3-1 away to Winnersh Rangers Arrows, while U13 Youth maintained their unbeaten run in the Development groups with an outstanding performance against Pinewood Panthers coming out 6-3 winners.

Daniel Pring equalised against his old club with a 25-yard power drive before a Charlee Martin hat-trick and a goal from Alfie Bryne made it 5-1 at the break.

The second half followed the same pattern enabling the full squad quality time on the pitch. Regan Hurley completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

U14 Colts we’re beaten 6-1 at home to Hearts of Teddlothian Puma. The boys go again this weekend away to AFC Henley.

U14 Youth maintained their good run with a 2-0 win against Finchampstead Flyers.

In a closely fought match, the U15 Colts narrowly lost to Eversley & California Youth Lions 3-2.

U16 were away to Laurel Park. In horrible weather conditions, the Blues run out 4-2 winners with Oliver C scooping Man of the Match.

U16 Colts lost 4-1 at home to West Byfleet, Sam P picked up Man of the Match. The U16 Youth were edged out 2-1 after taking the lead in a rematch against Teddington Tigers.

U17 were home against Burghfield Blues. after an end to end boths teams cancelled each other out with the game ended 1-1.