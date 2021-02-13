You’ve got to hand it to The Lexicon

RESIDENTS can get their hands dirty with a new community art project at The Lexicon.

As spring approaches and leaves return to trees, the shopping centre is growing its own Handprint Tree.

Over the next 10 weeks, children, adults and budding artists can download a template and decorate it.

The handprints can be filled with drawings of anything to bring a smile, whether a smiley face, nail art, a favourite food, or bright colours.

Sue Boor, head of marketing at The Lexicon said: “We are so excited to bring our tree to life, filled with meaningful messages, bright colours and all of those things that just make us smile.

“We’re hoping to add 100 handprints to the tree each week for ten weeks to bring an extra helping of light to The Lexicon, and bring us all together.

“As soon as it’s safe to do so, we look forward to everyone visiting The Lexicon Handprint Tree to find their design, and of course bring some smiles to the faces of our customers.”

Entries will be displayed on a floor vinyl in Princess Square.

For more information, or to download the template, visit: bit.ly/TheLexiconBrighterDays