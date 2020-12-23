You’ve got to laugh: Top 10 corny Christmas cracker jokes revealed

Wokingham.Today

Top 10 corny Christmas cracker jokes revealed

CORNY Christmas cracker jokes – they’re an integral part of the big day’s dinner.

And greetings card company thortful.com believes it has found the nation’s worst cracker puns of the year.

Last month, it launched a vote to find out which jokes really tickle one’s fancy, and which are cheesier than a festive cheese board.

Now, it has announced the top 10 worst Christmas cracker jokes, as voted for by the nation.

Some which didn’t make the cut include “What do they sing in the desert? O Camel Ye Faithful” and “How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he’s visited? He keeps a logbook”.

But one joke reigned above the rest as the ultimate corny Christmas pun: “What do you get if you lie under a cow? A pat on the head”.

What about the remaining nine? Queue the cringe:

  • Why is Parliament like ancient Bethlehem? It takes a miracle to find three wise men there.
  • Why did nobody bid for Rudolph and Blitzen on eBay? They were two deer.
  • What did the stamp say to the envelope? Stick with me and we’ll go places.
  • Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? Because they always drop their needles.
  • What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tonsillitis.
  • What did Adam say the day before Christmas? It’s Christmas, Eve.
  • What did the snowflake say to the fallen leaf? You are so last season.
  • What athlete is the warmest in winter? A long jumper.
  • What is the best Christmas present? A broken drum, you can’t beat it.

