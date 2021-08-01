Zero-emission buses for commuter route

ZERO EMISSION buses are planned for the route between Lower Earley and Reading.

The borough council is backing Reading Buses and neighbouring Reading Borough Council to bring zero-emissions vehicles to the Claret 21 service.

It’s part of Reading Borough Council’s bid to the Department for Transport, for the Zero Emission Bus Regional Area Scheme (ZEBRA).

It hopes to provide 59 zero-emission vehicles to be operated on bus routes in the greater Reading area.

The route covers almost 500,000km (310,685 miles) each year. If successful, the swap would save 300 tonnes of carbon a year.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at the borough council said the project will contribute to economic recovery and growth.

“Reading Buses have been very successful in introducing low carbon technologies, and we are keen to see this continue to the next level,” she said.

“We wish our partners every success in this bid and look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of climate change, air quality and sustainable travel across our borough and the Thames Valley region.”

Robert Williams, chief executive officer at Reading Buses, said electric technology is becoming more reliable for urban services.

“Switching from private vehicles to public transport of any fuel type makes the biggest difference to overall carbon emissions and congestion,” he said.

“But it is also important for us to lead by example and continue reducing our own carbon footprint. We welcome this bid to enable that switch to take place.”